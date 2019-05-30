marc jacobs is launching a new line named after his instagram account

Photography Hugo Scott. Styling Lotta Volkova. Courtesy Marc Jacobs.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

The past few years have proven to be a tumultuous time for the Marc Jacobs brand. Despite overwhelming critical praise for the designer’s OTT runway collections, there have been continued reports of financial woes, the shuttering of dozens of stores and a rapid turnover of senior figures in both the corporate and design teams.

Ever since the discontinuation of his popular diffusion line Marc by Marc Jacobs in 2015, there have been whispers that Marc is planning to revive something in a similar spirit: most notably following the hire of Baja East designer John Targon in January of last year. That is, until Targon and Jacobs parted ways within just two months of working together.

But at last, it seems, the secret is out: debuting with a campaign shot by Hugo Scott and styled by Lotta Volkova, the designer’s new brand The Marc Jacobs takes its name from the handle of his popular Instagram account, @themarcjacobs. “We wanted to do something that is unlike the runway collections we are doing, in that it is more ‘item-y’,” Marc told Vogue in an initial interview about the new line. “The items are things that you could put together to create your look.”

In the spirit of his popular stores of yesteryear, which sold everything from ready-to-wear for thousands of dollars to keychains and compact mirrors, the focus is on crafting something broader and more flexible than his mainline ready-to-wear. There will be lower-priced accessories and trinkets sold under the name of “Trade-Marc”, reissues of classic Marc Jacobs pieces from across the decades, and perhaps most excitingly, a series of collaborations with figures including Sofia Coppola and Stephen Jones.

The first collection will be dropping online some time in June.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.