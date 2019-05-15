form festival is the desert's best kept secret

Photos by Yolanda Leaney.

Since 2014, the FORM Festival has descended upon the visionary eco-city of Arcosanti, Arizona, each year, for a three day retreat filled with music, art, nature, wellness, and community. While it’s still not as well known as Coachella or Burning Man, FORM has become one of the most unique, intimate, and even exclusive festivals, but only in that they sell limited tickets to keep crowds at bay. Last week, in the middle of the desert and under bright stars, a super inclusive community of “colorful, open-minded, and creative people from across the globe” gathered to experience art, partake in panels, and enjoy headlining sets from artists like Anderson .Paak, Florence + The Machine, Kaytranada, and Khruangbin.

“After my first year at FORM I felt so unexpectedly inspired… I felt hope, hope for the future of our generation, women, minorities, and our planet,” photographer Yolanda Leaney says. “Being amongst individuals that are making a conscious effort to push a positive social agenda made me feel empowered - helping me understand what I can actually do to make our world a better place.”

Yolanda captured some of the most inspiring moments and “the incredible hearts” of the festival on film for i-D. See her photo diary below.

Photo by Yolanda Leaney.

Photo by Yolanda Leaney.

Photo by Yolanda Leaney.

Photo by Yolanda Leaney.

Photo by Yolanda Leaney.

Kelsey Lu. Photo by Yolanda Leaney.

Photo by Yolanda Leaney.

Photo by Yolanda Leaney.

Photo by Yolanda Leaney.

Photo by Yolanda Leaney.

Tasha. Photo by Yolanda Leaney.

Photo by Yolanda Leaney.

Photo by Yolanda Leaney.

Photo by Yolanda Leaney.

Khruangbin. Photo by Yolanda Leaney.

Photo by Yolanda Leaney.