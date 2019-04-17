daily horoscopes: april 17, 2019

The Moon in Libra encourages us to weigh out our options and make some decisions, today.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for the specifics on what you should be paying attention to.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

It’s a good day to spend time with people you love and get their input on your current endeavors. You don’t need anyone’s approval for anything, but it does feel good to know there are people in your corner who trust you and your vision. You deserve to be supported. Reach out and make the effort to share space with the people that inspire you to keep going, and figure out ways you might be able to give this back, in return.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Whatever tasks or commitments you have to drag your feet to get through or convince yourself to show up for need to be let go of, now. The more you hold onto things out of fear that you’ll have less or nothing else will replace them, the more unhappy and drained you will become. If you’re going to be exhausted, let the pay-off be something you can be proud of. Clear your life of whatever doesn’t have a purpose and place in the bigger vision for your life.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

If your relationships have been heavy or you have had little contact with the people you love, reach out, today. Use these spaces to find fun and space to breathe and let the people you’re in relationship with find the same in your company. Life is too short and hectic not to make space for what feels good and lightens your spirit. Make this kind of interaction a priority to help make all your endeavors that require your diligent focus and energy more sustainable.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

It’s time to take a little breather and take care of yourself. If you’re running out of ideas or ways to keep pushing ahead, it’s a good time to pause and let things settle. If you burn yourself out trying to make things happen, you won’t be able to keep up with them when they do take off. Use today to take a break and revise your plan for what self-care and regeneration looks like for you on a consistant basis. Re-prioritize the only things that make everything else work: your mental, emotional, and physical health.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you’ve been going back and forth about whether or not to do something, it’s time to make your decision. The brain space you use to waiver between yes or no could be used for more creative and productive things, and you probably have known what you need to do, on some level, for some time now. Make the move and trust that everything will unfold as it’s supposed to once you decide to go with what is best for you and where you are in your life, currently.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

What kinds of habits have you been adopting, lately? Are they helping you to take care of yourself and surround you with people and things that uplift you? Or have you begun to find new ways to escape and avoid dealing with the hard things in your life? Either way, figure out what has changed and why you are reaching for the mechanisms you’re reaching for. If they’re positive, how can you continue this trajectory? If they’re harmful, what are you going to do to be accountable and get yourself back on track?

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You may feel a little stuck and frustrated, right now. This space is meant to teach you something. What in your life causes this kind of state in you? What leads you astray or makes you feel unsure about your purpose or direction? These rollercoaster emotions are meant to encourage you to re-stabilize yourself and re-locate your purpose. No one else can steady your ship but you, Libra. Do the work to regain your footing and re-focus on what really matters.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Focus on the small routines and tasks that ground and feed you and your body, mind, and spirit, today, as the big stuff may feel a bit confusing. Spend plenty of time alone, and use your feelings as your guide to plan your next moves. There is nothing wrong with taking things slow and being intentional, or taking a break altogether to re-group. If this is something you need, be honest with yourself about it and do what you need to do to in order to come back regenerated and ready to do your best work.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Determine who you want your peers to be. Who do you want to have things in common with? What kinds of people do you want to say are in your circle? And how many of these people do you currently have relationships with? If you’re feeling disappointed in the community you’ve chosen, it’s up to you to make the change. Decide who you want to be and then seek out people who mirror this “you” back to you. You are who you surround yourself with, Sagittarius. Make the mirrors as aspirational and supportive as you can.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There’s a decision that needs to be made right now that doesn’t make sense on paper, but that has been nagging at you for a while now. Listen to your intuition, Capricorn. A lot of things “make sense” logistically but are unsustainable in practice. Who are you trying to impress by hanging on to something that you can no longer stand behind or keep up with? Your opinion and levels of comfort and interest are the only things that matter when it comes to where you put your energy. It might be time to make some hard but necessary choices.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

What is “right” or “wrong” is subjective, and to keep living your life based on what other people’s definitions of these things are will always feel limiting and uncomfortable. Find your own definitions for what feels good and “right” for you in your life, right now, and be brave enough to live by what you find your compass to be. Know that these standards will probably evolve and change as you do, and find some way to make peace with this and find the excitement and freedom in it.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Try not to self-isolate or distance yourself from the people around you, right now. If you’re going through something, be honest about how people can help you. Set the necessary boundaries that make consistent contact and support plausible for you to receive. If you feel the urge to push people or opportunities away, ask yourself why, and make sure the reason isn’t coming from fear of success or vulnerability. If it is, do your best to push through the initial discomfort so you can continue to grow and receive the blessings and care you deserve.