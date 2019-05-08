lana del rey has been teasing a cover of sublime’s ‘doin’ time’

After what feels like decades of patiently waiting (and incessantly commenting on Instagram asking, “Where is the album?”), it seems that we could be drawing closer to the release of Lana Del Rey’s upcoming sixth album, Norman Fucking Rockwell.

Since she announced the album’s title in 2018, Lana has shared three songs that could or could not be from the collection: Mariners Apartment Complex, Venice Bitch and hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it. She’s also been teasing a track called Sylvia Plath, named after the author of The Bell Jar, as well as some country music she’s been working on with producer Jack Antonoff.

Being the enigma that she is, Lana has been pretty vague about whether these songs are taken from the album, and when we might actually be gifted with Norman Fucking Rockwell. Although it seems that she’s decided to take a break from posting pictures for what could be from her $1 poetry book, to get back to making music. In a post on Insta, Lana shared a snippet of new music.

In the clip, Lana can be seen lip syncing to a cover of Doin’ Time by Californian ska punk band Sublime, which itself interpolates Gershwin’s Summertime. Lana captioned the post simply with: “Coming soon”. The post comes after the site All Access shared that Lana will allegedly have a new single called Doin’ Time that will impact American radio on May 20.

Whether the song is actually a full-on cover or not remains to be seen. But with numerous festival appearances this summer, the video and supposed release date are all signs that we’re one step closer to the release of Norman Fucking Rockwell... hopefully!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.