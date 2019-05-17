robert pattinson is reportedly the new batman

Image via Dior.

The transition from vampire to Dark Knight would be an easy one for Robert Pattinson, who has allegedly been offered the role of Batman in the next adaptation of the franchise. This time around, it's directed by Matt Reeves, who was behind the recent Planet of the Apes.

According to Variety, Pattinson is in talks to star in the film, with pre-production starting this summer, and is expected to confirm his participation soon. Pattinson, 33, would be the second youngest actor to play the millionaire superhero, after Christian Bale, and before Ben Affleck, who left his post as actor and director in the DC universe after the failure of Justice League.

Matt Reeves is working on the script for The Batman along with his collaborator Dylan Clark, with a release date of June 25, 2021, hopefully invigorating the DC franchise after the failure of Batman Vs Superman. Choosing Pattinson, an actor more inclined to art films despite (or perhaps because of) his beginnings in Twilight, could be integral to erasing the doomed image of Affleck as Bruce Wayne from the popular collective. Pattinson's most recent work includes High Life by Claire Denis, and the adaptation of Shakespeare's Henriad plays, The King, on Netflix with Timothée Chalamet.