exclusive: jorja smith goes garage with her new single, 'on my mind'

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

First she took Walsall. Then London. Then the rest of the world. Will our young music friend Jorja Smith ever stop winning people over with her soulful voice and starry looks? It's not looking likely. Thus far, at just 20, she's covered self-fulfilling prophecy, teenage fantasies, and The Great Gatsby with her own slinky R&B. Then there's the double feature on Drake's More Life mixtape that sent her stratospheric; her siren-like vocals giving life to the appropriately-titled "Jorja Interlude" and killer house tune "Get It Together" with South African DJ and producer legend, Black Coffee.

Now, before heading off on tour with Bruno Mars and performing at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival, Jorja is venturing into new musical territories with a banging Preditah collaboration that we're excited to share exclusively on i-D. Jorja's new single On My Mind is pure garage — a genre it seems she's a longtime fan of — conjuring up images of joyful mid-90s raving all summer long. "I wrote it two years ago before moving to London," she says of the track, "it's fun, writing it reminded me of being at school and finishing my exams."

To celebrate the record (listen above!), we called on the Northern star to talk us through her favorite garage classics. Here's her selection:

Roy Davis Junior, "Gabriel"

"This is a beautiful song and the horns add such a nostalgic touch. Before I moved to London it's a song I pictured with the city."

The Streets, "Has it come to this?"

"This is a song I would walk into Walsall town to. I'd listen to it at the top of the hill with the sun about to set. It fit perfectly."

MJ Cole, "Sincere"

"This songs just makes me wanna let go and skank out."

Artful Dodger & Romina Johnson, "Moving Too Fast"

"What can I say? Banger."

Sia, "Little Man (Exemen Works)"

"I love Sia's voice and tone, so to hear her like this is so great."