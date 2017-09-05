watch the new trailer for gucci mane’s autobiography

Artist, rapper, author, filmmaker — is there literally anything Gucci Mane can't do? Judging by the trailer for his upcoming book, probably not. Where most people might have released a dry press release, Gucci went one further, dropping a YouTube trailer for his autobiography, aptly titled The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, set to be released on September 19.



The book is a compilation of the memoirs Gucci wrote during his time in a maximum-security prison (he served three years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was released in May 2016). It will be the first time the rapper tells his story in his own words, from his childhood in Alabama through his legal troubles and evolving musical style up to the present day.

The autobiography is the latest in a series of post-incarceration ventures that suggest Gucci is a changed man since his release, along with his upcoming clothing line and a recent VMA win. He's even changed the meaning of his nickname "Guwop." While in 2014 he tweeted that it was an acronym for the charmingly descriptive "get ur weight up pussy," he confirmed on Twitter last October that the new meaning is "God Unity Wisdom Opportunity Power." Amen to that.

Watch the trailer for The Autobiography of Gucci Mane here:

