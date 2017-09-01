this deleted scene from 'the devil wears prada' would have ruined everything

This article was originally published by i-D UK.



The Devil Wears Prada is a great film. One of the best. However, a deleted scene currently doing the internet rounds shows how precariously close the film came to landing somewhere around the level of Confessions of a Shopaholic. As Buzzfeed reports, the minute-long clip was actually uploaded to YouTube in 2015 but for some reason is only getting the comeuppance it deserves now. And it deserves some comeuppance.



It shows Prada-toting devil Miranda (Meryl Streep) displaying gratitude and vulnerability. When her humble and loyal servant Andy (Anne Hathaway) saves her from total embarrassment at the hand of Miranda's frankly revolting husband, Miranda actually mouths, "Thank you." WOAH.

Obviously, gratitude and vulnerability are two very good qualities, and ones that Miranda reveals she possesses in the end. But the entire film hangs on the crescendo towards Miranda attaining actual human emotions we never believed her stone-cold heart was capable of. They are the point. To show them two thirds of the way through would be ruining the punchline.

Thank goodness the scene was deleted. Hurrah for beady-eyed editors like Miranda Priestly.