the best vintage fair is coming to nyc this weekend

The vintage-obsessed among us will no doubt already be well acquainted with A Current Affair, the vintage (af)fair that takes place in New York, LA, and SF Bay Area several times a year. For those that aren’t, it’s a mecca for all fans of the previously-loved, featuring everything from thoroughly worn-out denim, to delicate 20s tea dresses and 80s designer power dressing. Aka heaven on this sad earth. This weekend, it’s New York’s turn, as the organizers drew from their network of over 150 second-hand dealers and stores. Here are some of the sellers we’re most looking forward to seeing (and buying from).

The Corner Store

Stacey Nishimoto’s The Corner Store is one of Los Angeles’ premiere destinations for whimsical vintage — Nishimoto’s Instagram abounds with images of prairie dresses, statement suits, and curious patchwork. “Laura Ashley on crack,” is how Nishimoto laughingly described her current aesthetic when she spoke to i-D earlier this year. The Corner Store is usually appointment only, so this is a brilliant opportunity to paw through their wares.

Desert Vintage

Desert Vintage are from Tucson, Arizona. Salima Boufelfel and Roberto Cowan took over the store, originally established in 1974, in 2012, and since then have made it a heaven for one-of-a-kind pieces. Desert Vintage have an enviable, monochrome style, drawing on the artistic history of the American South West — these are ideal pieces for living one’s Georgia O’Keefe fantasy (make that Marfa for the more minimally inclined amongst us).

Arrow and Anchor Antiques

Arrow and Anchor is the Nashville mecca for vintage jewelry. Started by Brooke Baxter, who was born there, the store (which exists mainly on Instagram and at A Current Affair) is great for Victorian, Art Deco, and Mid Century Modern pieces, and sometimes even Cartier. Don’t wait for a special occasion to invest in jewelry — it might never happen.

Front Street General Store

Front Street General Store is a Japanese-run enterprise in Dumbo specializing in great workwear and denim (plus some bonus surprises — last time I went in, I came out with a Comme des Garçons suit jacket and a sandcast Navajo ring). The aesthetic is exquisitely worn-in, whether you be after deep indigo-dyed jeans or simply a baseball cap. Owner Hideya Sagawa brings a Japanese perspective to classic Americana, and invites us to examine the specialness of seemingly mundane sportswear.

Vada Jewelry

The Austin based store (and friends of Arrow and Anchor) takes a romantic, baroque approach to jewelry — these are your future heirlooms if you’re aspiring to be Iris Apfel. They also have their own line, inspired by the pieces they find, which stays true to artisanal techniques, and is made from conflict-free materials in the US. Designer/owner Katie Caplener also has a line for cats.

A Current Affair takes place on Saturday the 13th and Sunday the 14th of October at Industry City.



