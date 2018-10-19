what students wore to their first day back at university

Photography Georgia Canning

Is a fashion degree worth the money in 2018? As a new wave of students enroll and apply to colleges, i-D and 1 Granary take a closer look at fashion education and beyond, to better understand how to make it in one of the toughest industries to crack.

With the prevalence of Instagram as a tool for self-promotion, students are increasingly encouraged to live, breathe, and wear their aesthetic — for better or for worse. From carefully crafted to carelessly thrown together looks, we shot a few students' looks on their first day back to school and asked about their hopes, inspirations and advice.

Amelia Claringbull, CSM BA Fine Art

What are you looking forward to about being back? I am excited to see my friends again and improve myself. What is your most treasured item in your wardrobe? A swimming costume with a coastal scene on it. Is the way you dress connected to your work? Yes, I go through color obsessions. Most of my clothes are second hand things I’ve researched for online, like the materials I use. Can you name something that has served as inspiration for your style? My house that my parents decorated. A lot of the furniture is very old heirlooms.

Alan Eiji Goodman, CSM BA Fine Art

Where are you from? London born, my mum is Japanese. What are you looking forward to about being back? Utilizing the space here. What is your favorite thing about London? Diversity! Where do you draw inspiration for your personal style? Fruits mag and the film Hacker. Any advice for new students? Go to a variety of exhibitions!

Tamera, CSM Fashion Journalism

What inspires your personal style? Films, definitely. What's your favorite item of clothing? I like a blazer, it adds a level of sophistication, but I like to wear it with a trainer.

Oliver Fairhurst, CSM Fashion Knitwear



Where are you from? I am from a village in Lancashire, England. What five words describe your style? Fluorescent figure skating medieval prince. Is the way you dress connected to your work? It is constantly evolving alongside my aesthetic. Through my work I am finding the person I want to create for, and becoming that myself. My current obsessions and dreams are always reflected in how I dress. What advice would you give to new students? Remember your dream of wanting to be here and how impossible it seemed at that time, remember this won’t last forever.

Artur Grzeskiewicz, LCC Illustration and Visual Media



What are you looking forward to about being back? I just want to dazzle up myself and personal practice. Where are you from? Warsaw, Poland. What five words describe your style? Comfy, simple, nostalgic, sporty, and effortless. Where do you get your clothes? I do most of my shopping in charity shops, but I would say the more independent they are, the more interesting pieces I get. The best source of stuff that I wear is my parents wardrobe though. You describe your style as nostalgic, what decades inspire you the most? I would say its 90s and 00. I do not really pay attention to what the current trend is. Back then fashion seemed like a massive mix of different styles and sizes. What advice would you give to new students? I think most importantly give yourself some time to get used to the new environment and get to know people. Get lost and explore. Try as much as you can, experience new, exciting things and step out of your comfort zone.

(Left) Jingyi Hu, CSM Graphic and Communication Design

Where are you from? China. As you are in your third year, what advice would you give to new students? Keep experimenting, don’t be afraid to try anything. What is your favorite thing about London? So many... the bars!



(Right) Yibeijia Li, CSM Architecture

What inspires your personal style? I think it is the mood and the weather, hence black on today's moody day. Is your look connected to your work in any way? It might connect this year because I am trying something really colorful. What are you looking forward to about this year? I want to discover a new architectural language and have my full potential found.

Alex McQueen, CSM Fashion History and Theory Communications



What are you looking forward to about being back? Being back in the buzz again! What is the best thing about being a student? Learning about things you actually want to know and the freedom to examine these things further. What are your favorite things about London? Diversity and the hustle. What inspires your personal style Fashion history. Films in general, but the film Paris, Texas in particular. Art... Anni Albers, Sonia Delaunay and Kerry James Marshall. My surroundings, and what’s happening in the world today.

May Robson, CSM BA Fine Art

Where are you from? I’m from Penzance in Cornwall — the end of the line! What is the best thing about being a student? The freedom of being able to do whatever you want, experiment and not worry about the end result. What is your favorite thing about London? London is so colorful! I love all the different pockets it has hives of activity — there’s something for everyone. How did you develop your personal style? I love texture, color and pattern... I’ve always loved creating outfits like I would create a collage or painting. I’ve always have been attracted to bold prints and shapes. 60s style has definitely influenced me too.

Nikki, CSM BA Fine Art

What are you looking forward to about being back? Creating.

Hannah Vincent, LCC Sound Arts and Design

What are you looking forward to about being back? Being able to make stuff again after doing nothing in the summer really for four months. What is the best thing about being a student? My uni is filled with the next generation of creatives, which I find so inspiring! How did you develop your personal style? I find my style to be completely mood dependent, I dress to reflect how I’m feeling on that particular day. 90s Milla Jovovich’s style just oozes cool, and Winona Ryder too! I’m usually drawn to gothic/grunge clothing, though I don’t like to define my style.

Hanna Minowa, CSM Fashion Knitwear



Where are you from? I am from south-east London, my parents are Japanese. What is the most treasured item in your wardrobe? A yellow dress my mother used to wear when she was younger. Is your personal style connected to your work? The way I dress is in a way connected to my style of work. I love classic cuts styled in a modern way, although I try to make my work more loud and exaggerated than my own personal style. What inspires your look? Mystery Train by Jim Jarmusch, The Hidden Fortress by Kurosawa), Chungking Express by Wong Kar Wai. What are your goals this year? My goal for this year is to be able to create and learn something new!

Lily Donaldson, CSM BA Fine Art

Where are you from? I’m from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. What are you looking forward to about being back? It’s my first year, I can’t wait to start everything! What are you enjoying about student life? The best part so far is all of the different people I’ve met. I’m loving how upbeat London is, there’s always something to go to, you’re never bored. What inspires your look? I feel like my style is inspired by a bit of everything, I love putting masculine and feminine clothes together, a kind of clash between Parisian and 90s fashion.

Credits

Photography Georgia Canning

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.