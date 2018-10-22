palace is collaborating with polo, its favorite brand

Images via Instagram

Last week three mysterious billboards appeared in the Shibuya district of Tokyo that set off a flurry of questions from streetwear fans. The Polo Ralph Lauren pony logo sat on a blue backdrop, but instead of the iconic American brand's name underneath, the billboard read: Palace. After days of silence from both brands today, they confirmed a Palace and Polo collaboration was imminent.



Speaking on the collaboration with Business of Fashion, Palace founder Lev Tanju outlined his love for Polo. "It's the only brand that you can wear to a board meeting, a funeral, and go to the football in — and all in the same day," he said. BoF also reports that the collection is inspired by Polo pieces Lev and Palace co-owner Gareth Skewis have worn throughout their lives. It will feature tops, pants, outerwear, and accessories, all falling within the normal Palace price range.



In the past Palace has collaborated with brands like adidas, Oakley, Umbro, and Reebok but the Polo collection might be its finest moment yet. Or at least its most sentimental. On Polo’s Instagram post a quote is attributed to Palace saying, "Palace Ralph Lauren is a timeless collection that represents a love letter from a young London skateboard company to their favorite brand in the universe."

