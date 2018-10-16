daily horoscopes: october 16, 2018

Read the horoscopes for your Sun, Rising and Moon signs below to see how you can please the Moon, AKA your highest self, today.



Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Never measure your success by how many people have noticed how far you’ve come. Your own approval, excitement and satisfaction are enough. Figure out how you can convince yourself of that, today, and always.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You can be really relentless about what accomplishment means and looks like. Be careful that you don’t set your standards so high or be too dead-set on the conditions of success that achievement becomes a moving target you can never reach.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s time for a little celebration, Sag. What has been working really well lately? Where have your commitments paid off? If you don’t stop to see how far you’ve climbed, the process can start to weigh on you. Admire the view and then keep trekking.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are a success, just by existing. There is no need to “prove it.” The winning feeling comes from within. No one else can assure you if you don’t want to hear it. Accept yourself and be proud of all that you do and everything will move in the best direction.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

The little wins matter just as much as the landslides. Celebrate and acknowledge them equally. The great seat at the coffee shop and the job promotion should both get moments of gratitude and reverence. Try it with everything good, today, especially if it feels silly or small.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Too much of the spotlight makes you anxious which means you often celebrate yourself in whispers. The more you downplay how incredible you and the work you do are, the more exhausted and jaded you will become. Work through what keeps you from being loud about your accomplishments so that you can bring your success to light.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You often have a hard time staying on one thing and slowing down. What is success worth if you don’t savor it or if you don’t know if you’re moving forward or in circles? Assess what you’ve been investing in lately and see where you are headed and how you can enjoy the process of getting there.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You’re very hard on yourself, Taurus. And whenever you get down, you don’t go anywhere. It’s a bad cycle. Hop out of it by loving yourself through the rollercoaster that is the attempt to fulfill your calling and commit to your best work.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It’s not a matter of “can” or “can’t” but “if” and “when” you will commit to the accomplishment of all of your dreams. Say “yes” to the process, in its messy entirety, or to none of it at all.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You’re the type to focus on one negative comment instead of thousands of people’s admiration. Don’t give that person/vibe any of your energy. It doesn’t deserve it. You and the people that love, uplift, see and support you do. Erase the negativity from your mind a move on, my love.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you aim to be applauded for everything, when you want a real opinion and honest adoration, it won’t feel as good. Be picky about what you share, why you share it and what you expect in return when you do.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

What do you think life is ultimately all about, Virgo? Other people’s opinions and what they want from you? Or the things that fill you with joy and relief? Continue to redirect your energy, today and beyond, according to your answer.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.