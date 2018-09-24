grimes made the theme song for netflix's new animated series

Images via Instagram and Netflix.

Over the weekend Netflix dropped its animated adaptation of the acclaimed graphic novel series Hilda and surprisingly it featured new music from Grimes. The show’s theme song was written and recorded by the Canadian artist and is the first new Grimes production we've heard since she teased new music in an Apple commercial.

Hilda follows a fearless blue-haired young heroine who has adventures in a magical world filled with interesting creatures. And already it sounds like a perfect fit for noted fantasy-fan Grimes. The theme song is poppy and upbeat to match the brightly colored animation style of the show and features Grimes altered, breathy vocals.

The new series is streaming on Netflix right now but you can check out the full theme song below. Maybe put it on loop until we have that album Grimes says she's been working on.

This article originally appeared on i-D Australia.