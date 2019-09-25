a24 is giving away free couples therapy

Image courtesy of A24

How traumatized were you by Ari Aster’s Midsommar? Aside from just how insane the horror film of the summer was, did it make you want to ditch your partner in case you ended up in some hideous Nordic cult, spiraling towards death? Perhaps. If so, you’re in luck. because To celebrate the release of the director’s cut on October 8, distributor A24is. teaming up with online and mobile therapy company Talkspace, to give away free couples therapy for three months. In which time you can presumably explore codependency, fear of one’s mother-in-law, and whether you’d sacrifice your significant other in an eldritch Swedish ceremony.



Midsommar made $30 million at the US box office, so it seems only fair that they’d redistribute some of the wealth to couples whose lives they’ve ruined. You just have to take your little typing fingers, and comment on the video below or on @MidsommarMovie’s Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, tagging a friend or significant other. Then maybe you can therapize your way to another year of romantic bliss.