see the intimate new comme des garçons fragrance campaign by tyler mitchell

Imagery Tyler Mitchell, courtesy of Comme des Garcons

Photographer Tyler Mitchell is behind the campaign for the new fragrance Copper, by Comme des Garçons. “I wanted to visually link the idea of copper — a material typically perceived to be cheaper than gold — to the idea of black and brown skin and richness as a way of elevating the two,” the photographer says on his Instagram. The campaign sees Mitchell standing above the perfume, naked aside from white socks, shooting down so that only the bottle obscures his body (“My butt cheeks is out!” he wrote). “This was my first time doing a campaign top to bottom. From the research and creative direction, to directing the film, shooting photographs and logo placement and layout. I’m so honored it could be with Comme Des Garçons.”

Mitchell’s campaign encapsulates the scent itself, which, true to all of Comme des Garçons fragrances, is completely different to anything else on a store shelf. “Chemically synthesized metals underscore natural notes,” the company says. “Copper is an olfactive exploration of perceived differences and their harmonious alignment.” Essentially, you’ll just have to smell it, and touch the beautiful coppery bottle, perhaps at the new Dover Street Parfums Market in Paris.