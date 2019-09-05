reminiscing on a romantic summer with willy vanderperre

This story originally appeared in i-D's The Post Truth Truth Issue, no. 357, Autumn 2019. Order your copy here.

Fernando wears shorts, sailor collar and beret Maison Margiela Artisanal autumn/winter 19

Jacket, trousers, beret, tie and pin Maison Margiela Artisanal autumn/winter 19

Jacket and shorts Maison Margiela Artisanal autumn/winter 19.

Jacket, shirt, tie and boxers Raf Simons spring/summer 2020

Shorts Prada spring/summer 2020. Beret Maison Margiela Artisanal autumn/winter 19.

Jacket, and trousers (worn as shorts) and pin Raf Simons spring/summer 2020. Beret Maison Margiela Artisanal autumn/winter 19

Knit JW Anderson spring/summer 2020. Boxers Raf Simons spring/summer 2020

Jacket, trousers, beret, tie and pin Maison Margiela Artisanal autumn/winter 19

Vest Prada. Beret Maison Margiela Artisanal autumn/winter 19

All clothing Raf Simons

And now for a very quick interview with Fernando Lindez, model of the moment, i-D cover star, future fashion legend...

Hey Fernando, how are you today?

I’m feeling great, so happy. I’ve just had 15 days off with my family and friends, and now I’m getting back on track, working on a few projects. I’m really grateful for everything that is happening to me.

Where did you grow up? What was it like?

I was born in Madrid. I’m one of four siblings, the second child and the only boy. It’s always been very fun to share my life and experiences with three girls – the truth is that I get along with them very well and it has always been easy to live with them. I’m the only boy, they have always been very affectionate towards me.

What's your favourite childhood memory?

I actually have many good memories, I had a very happy childhood. Perhaps my most memorable experience was visiting a football stadium with my father for the first time and watch my idols play, they scored eight goals in that match! It was amazing to witness.

How did you get scouted? What were your initial thoughts about modelling?

It was a surprise! I was at school and a manager at UNO models called me and said they wanted to meet me. I was 17 and really nervous but little by little everything kept growing until today, I never pictured myself working in the fashion industry. I am truly grateful.

What does beauty mean to you?

I think beauty is found everything we like, in physical appearance or in objects and even human behaviour. I am a great admirer of the beauty you find in nature, I really enjoy being outdoors, discovering new landscapes always amazes me. With regards to people, everyone has their own preferences, but when it comes to the inside, I think we all appreciate the same things: kindness, generosity, manners, compassion, empathy.

How would you describe yourself?

I get asked this question a lot, and I’ve realised that I keep changing my answer. Let's say I'm very young and I'm still getting to know myself. I can tell you that now I am less a less shy and more confident person. I always try to be honest and I like being generous.

What’s your dream dinner party line-up and what are you cooking?

It would be very fun to gather my favorite sport stars and friends together for a barbecue. Can you imagine? Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafa Nadal, Tiger Woods and my best friends. I obviously would be cooking nice barbecued Spanish meat, seafood and some grilled vegetables, and a nice beer. What a party would that be!

What are you doing tomorrow?

I am currently shooting the third season of the Spanish version of a Norwegian TV show called Skam. That means that I’ll be working from early in the morning tomorrow and then in the evening I will probably go grab a drink with my friends, since it’s Friday tomorrow. I don't usually plan, I just let it flow, I’m an improviser, I think it's more fun that way.

Where do you see yourself in 2029?

Well, I have a really clear goal in mind, but I know how difficult it is to sustain a long-term career in this industry. I would love to continue in the world of fashion, but I would also like to keep growing as an actor, that is my true passion.

Credits



Photography Willy Vanderperre

Styling Olivier Rizzo

Hair Anthony Turner at Streeters

Make-up Kathinka Gernant at Unspoken Agency

Nail technician Lynn de Meyer

Set design Pepijn van Looy

Photography assistance Samir Dari and Manu

Lighting technician Romain Dubus

Digital technician Henri Coutant

Styling assistance Niccolo Torelli, Aline Kästli, Emmanuelle Bastiaenssen and Louise Pollet

Hair assistance Claire Grech

Make-up assistance Romy Legger

Casting director Samuel Ellis Scheinman for DMCASTING.

Production Isabelle Verreyke at MINDBOX

Project manager Lise Luyckx

Location manager Dieter Blonde

Location management assistance Roel Van Tittelboom

Runner Filip Verreyke

Special thanks to TripleLutz Paris

Model Fernando Lindez at Premier

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.