exclusive bts photos from jorja smith’s new video for 'be honest' with burna boy

Jorja Smith just released her first piece of new music since 2018’s Mercury Prize-nominated debut album, Lost & Found. Teaming up with Nigeria’s Burna Boy on feel good bop “Be Honest”, in the accompanying Amber Grace Johnson-directed music video, Jorja takes ‘hot girl summer’ to a whole new level; lounging about on her grandma’s plastic-wrapped furniture, floating at a pool party and, well, jet skiing through the Rotheride Tunnel in a vintage Chanel scarf top courtesy of stylist Leah Abbott. It’s one long hot London summer wearing Moschino, Jacquemus and Rick Owens, with a completely addictive soundtrack.

“For 'Be Honest’, Jorja wanted to create a film that embodied the spirit of Summer -- pure wild fun,” says director Amber Grace Johnson. “We wanted to invite the world in, to experience a different side of Jorja. Free and full of light, and some Hot Girl Summer energy. Jorja takes us on a ride... running around with real life friends Sandra and Erin, and of course some jet ski drifting through London streets. That feeling like the world is yours, and rules don’t exist.” The dream.

