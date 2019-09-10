the trailer for 'the shining' sequel is absolutely terrifying

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

If you’ve already seen It: Chapter 2 and the Pet Sematary reboot and are desperately in search of your next Stephen King shaped horror fix, then you’re in luck! Because the disturbing new trailer for Doctor Sleep is here, and it’s set to make the sp00kiest time of year just that little bit sp00kier.

Doctor Sleep is the sequel to King’s classic horror, The Shining, set 40 years after the events of the original hotel horror. Starring Ewan McGregor as an all grown up Danny Torrance, it is based on the 2013 novel of the same name, and tells the story of the adult Danny, who returns to the scene of his childhood trauma -- the Overlook Hotel -- to try to find closure. Reader, it may shock you to discover that he does not find closure. Instead he finds endless horror.

In the final trailer for the film, which is set to be released this November, there are plenty of callbacks to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation of The Shining. Expect Jack Nicholson shaped door holes, “Red Rum” daubed down the hallways and extremely creepy supernatural children. The twins that terrified everyone so much in the original? They’re back and all. Watch the full trailer below!

