teddy quinlivan continued her fight for trans rights in 2018

The fashion world is changing. It’s becoming more diverse and more beautiful in the process, and one of the figures leading that change is transgender model Teddy Quinlivan. Earlier in 2018, Teddy told the world about her crusade for trans right when she was featured in i-D’s Radical Issue. Here she reflects on a year spent using her platform to raise awareness and generally fighting the good fight.



How would you describe your 2018?

Intense.

What were your standout moments and why were they important to you?

It was a really big deal to me when my Louis Vuitton Campaign and the My Mutiny by Margiela fragrance campaign came out -- every model works their entire career for opportunities like that and so I felt like I had really achieved some serious goals this year, career-wise. I also received the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign and that was huge as well because of the recognition I had received for my trans rights activism.

What were your new year's resolutions for 2018, and did you stick to them?

Lol I totally forgot what resolutions I made for 2018... sooooooo.

This year, you've really used your platform to speak out and create change. What motivated you?

Coming out as transgender was one thing, but I really felt like I wanted to raise awareness about trans issues, because I’m openly transgender and the Trump administration has been doing everything in their power to take away our rights and freedoms. I felt I had a responsibility. There are not many publicly out transgender people modelling in fashion with a platform, and I felt like I really needed to represent my community.

What changes have you seen in the industry this year?

Big strides have been made in terms of inclusive casting in fashion, and the Me Too movement has put a spotlight on some of the deeply inappropriate abuses of power within the industry. People are starting to take a step back and really examine the way they treat others in the business.

What changes would you like the fashion industry to make going forward?

I’d like to see more and more inclusion as well as agencies beginning to take accountability for the role they’ve played in perpetuating abusive and negative behaviour in the industry.

What has made you feel most proud this year, and why?

Even though I had an amazing year career-wise, I also had a difficult year personally. I’m very proud that even when people tried to bring me down and shut me up, I persisted. I never gave up and I never will.

What have you really enjoyed this year?

Unapologetically cutting shitty people out of my life.

Who are the people that really made your year?

John Galliano, my mom and my amazing agent, Anthony, in Paris who shares the same passion for justice and positive change as me.

What are your hopes for fashion for 2019?

More inclusion, better collections, more respect for models well being and safety, and more MONEY.

