daily horoscopes: december 13, 2018

A Pisces Moon rules over today, and it will be hard to mask your sensitivity.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how you can keep your mind and heart open, even when it’s hard.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Don’t let people’s lack of understanding, or unwillingness to understand, your vision keep you from moving forward. Plenty of incredible ideas and incredible people that we revere today were rejected and questioned at some point. Release the chatter and outside influence and just focus on what is making you excited, right now.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

People aren’t always going to respect you, your opinions, or your process. That’s on them. Be careful of the moments when you feel the need to prove yourself or convince others that your ideas and presence are worthwhile. Their insecurity and lack of imagination isn’t something you want to entertain.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

If you find yourself making comparisons between your stability and that of others, remember that every person has a different system that supports them and their success. Yours doesn’t have to look like anyone else’s, as long as it’s working for you. Remember that.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Whoever is trying to get you to second-guess yourself needs the boot. Your self-assurance is the most important thing. Without that, you have nothing. Beware of when you compromise yourself and allow other people’s insecurities and frustrations to give you the same feelings. What’s theirs is theirs and it’s not yours to shoulder.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Keep track of how many times you let yourself indulge in oppressive thoughts, towards yourself or others, today. When feeling uncertain, it can be easy to project, but it doesn’t feel good, does it? Try to remain self-compassionate and keep your thoughts centered on what you want to see instead of nit-picking on what you don’t, now.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You can think yourself in circles about something, but it will just make you feel crazy. If you know you’ve taken the time you need to be decisive, make the choice that resonates most deeply in your body, mind, and spirit. It’s okay if it ends up being a mistake, but nothing good can come from making your mind a whirlpool of “what if”s or staying in something miserable because you’re afraid of change.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

There’s very little good that can come from making choices just because they look good on the outside, or on paper. Dig into what’s really going on for you, right now, and what that means for your next moves, not the other way around.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

The more you hold on to whatever the universe is pushing you to let go of, the more painful it will be when it’s wrenched from you. Make the choice, by yourself for yourself, to be decisive and move on. Spend your time thinking about all of the glorious possibilities on the other side of the difficult choice rather than dwelling on the fabricated dread or doom of it all.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Think about the ways that you haven’t been believing in yourself, lately. All of the times you decided that you can’t (aka you wouldn’t) do something. How did that feel? Consider ways that you can use your time to re-invest in yourself and reinvigorate your belief in your own power, today.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There are very few upsides to letting other people walk all over you. Even their perceived gratitude for letting them do it won’t last (if it ever really existed to begin with). Push your way through the hard, boundary-setting conversations in order to gift yourself the time, energy, and self-esteem you would lose from letting it continue.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Aim to really respecting your own time, today. Recognize when you are investing your energy in something that won’t return the favor, and walk away. Understand what your obligations are and to whom. Don’t waste your time explaining yourself to people who don’t want to understand you. Remain locked-in to the things that feed you and let the rest fall away, for today, at least.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Sometimes, it’s the simple things that make you feel good. Identify what those are for you, songs, movements, foods, activities, etc, and sprinkle them throughout your day. The more you can fill the spaces in-between your obligations with what brings you joy, the more you slowly shift into a better moon and happier life.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.