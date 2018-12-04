daily horoscopes: december 4, 2018

We’ve had a rollercoaster of a time the past few weeks, courtesy of the stars.

Don’t give up now.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how to hold down the fort while everything unfolds.



Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It might be hard right now, as you’re not really one to wait around, but don’t think of it as waiting. It’s more of a prep period. The time to double check that you’ve got everything for your new journey, and thus decide what you’ll leave behind. Future you will thank you for the diligence.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Every mishap and argument you’ve had over the past few weeks has shown you exactly what needs to be addressed. Look back to find what topic has repeatedly tried to call your attention so it doesn’t hold you back when it’s time to move.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

There’s no pressure to go from zero to one hundred with all of the tasks and projects you take on. The more intentional now, the better. Saying no isn’t weak, it’s an important part of self-preservation. Exercise your right to decline as you see fit.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

It can be hard to recognize progress when you’re in the thick of the hard phases. Trust that the tough work you’re doing now will pay off generously for you. What you put in is what you get out and you sorting trash from treasure in your life is letting the universe know that you’re ready for what’s next.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

There’s a lot at stake, right now. Don’t stretch yourself thin chasing things for the thrill. You need to conserve your energy. There are people in your life who need your focused attention to help move them from problem to solution, and you’re one of them.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

No one can convince you of something you don’t want to believe. Don’t waste your time asking for opinions just because you don’t like the conclusion you’ve come to. Either be willing to see things differently or commit to acting on your own information.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You are extra keen on the details of things, right now, and it’s a great place to be. Just make sure not to overestimate your skills. Mercury is still retrograde, after all. Enlist some help to keep you on track and humbled on your new trajectory.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Use your solitude wisely, right now. Change is coming quick and you want to be clear about which opinions and energies are yours and which are other people’s to claim. Don’t be afraid of yourself and your power. You’ve been downplaying your influence and potential for far too long.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

No one can really tell you what’s “right” for you. That’s something you have to decide for yourself. The accountability for your decisions will always be on you, no matter how much you let others influence your vision. Only entertain other’s opinions after you have already determined and are ready to take responsibility for what’s good for you, first.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There’s no shame in being tired and needing a break. If you’ve been heaping things onto your plate in order to avoid a particular thought or situation, you can only run for so long. Take a breather and be willing to face what comes up when you do.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

There are only so many times you can let someone cross your boundaries before you must let them go. If you find yourself going back and forth with people instead of making the decision for yourself, ask yourself why. Something’s got to give.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s an emotional time right now, there’s no reason to put extra pressure on yourself. Let people know exactly what you can do, and what you won’t, so that there is no reason for you to over-extend for anybody else. You’re in desperate need of some “you” time. Carve that out in the spaces that are left empty when you set some much-needed boundaries.