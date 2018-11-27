exclusive: the new capsule collection from rei kawakubo protégé, fumito ganryu

Fumito Ganryu’s independent line was one of the highlights of Pitti Uomo back in June. Having worked as a pattern-cutter at Junya Watanabe before joining Comme des Garçons and launching his own line under the CdG umbrella, Ganryu became known for his fresh combination of Japanese aesthetics mixed with classic symbols of Americana. Under the direction of Rei Kawakubo, Ganryu developed his line into a cult favorite. So it was to the dismay of many when, last year, Comme quitely shuttered it. Returning at Pitti Uomo newly-independent, expectations were high. But, in the words of i-D’s Steve Salter, our man on the ground at fashion week, “After stepping out of the shadows of Comme, this is an exciting new dawn for Fumito Ganryu, as he promises to present the next season of his 21st century clothing in Paris.”

“I intentionally disconnected myself from the fashion industry for one year and instead looked at different industries,” Fumito Ganryu explained after the show to i-D. “That period might have changed something in my creation but I would like people to discover it themselves, rather than mention it myself. "I like the challenge and possibilities of water, distilling this ability to freely change its shape.”

Ahead of the release of this spring/summer 19 collection, Ganryu is releasing a capsule line, exclusively for SSENSE. Much like the collection he presented at Pitti, the clothes are concerned with the relationship between water and clothing. The clothes incorporate materials like neoprene and rubber, enabling the wearer to “protect themselves from water -- in order to be nearer to it”.

Consisting of nine exclusive styles, the Fumito Ganryu for SSENSE capsule collection includes T-shirts with rash guard tape and neoprene pockets, neoprene shorts and jacket, and a Suicoke collaboration tube sandal. Out tomorrow on SSENSE.

