anna ewers stars in the lookbook for alexander wang’s new adidas collab

The new lookbook for Alexander Wang’s fourth collaboration is an amazing tribute to the great outdoors. Shot by Brianna Capozzi and Haley Wollens, it features German model Anna Ewers doing her best Girl Guide impression -- fishing, camping, chopping wood and giving the Girl Guide salute -- all the while dressed in the new collection. Taking on a funny and absurd edge with the fact that the whole thing has all been shot indoors, it sees Anna roasting a trainer over a pile of logs, as well as raising a pair of shorts as an impromptu Wang flag over her studio campsite.

This season Alexander has revisited his favorite pieces from the last three collaborations with adidas, and spliced them together with some of his favorite items from the adidas archive in an “imperfect, off-kilter” collage, according to the press release. A twisted take on staple garments and sporty essentials, it sees football shirts and training gear cut-and-pasted with 70s skate, 90s hip-hop and 00s basketball trainers that often meld two distinct adidas silhouettes together.

Get your first look at the collection below and then head down the shops on 14 November, when it will be available to buy.