bill murray is starring in sofia coppola’s new film

We’re barely halfway through the first month of the year and already 2019 has been an absolute belter for movies. Now, joining the ranks of Eighth Grade, Mid90s and The Favourite, comes On the Rocks, a new film from director Sofia Coppola.

While not much is known about the movie, which is currently in pre-production stages and on course to be released next year, the potential of a Lost in Translation reunion between Bill and Sofia is enough to get us excited anyway. On the Rocks, which will also star Rashida Jones, follows the story of “a young mother who reconnects with her larger than life playboy father on an adventure through New York”. The last time Sofia and Bill worked together was on the lovely and festive Netflix special, A Very Murray Christmas, back in 2015.

The film is Sofia’s second collaboration with production company A24 -- who also produced Lady Bird, Moonlight, Eighth Grade, Hereditary, The Witch, The Lobster -- after the release of The Bling Ring back in 2013. As yet, only Bill and Rashida have been announced as cast members, but if the director is starting as she means to go on then On the Rocks could already become one of our favourite picks for 2020. You heard -- we’re calling it right now.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.