slowthai pays tribute to 'trainspotting' in his new video

Photography Alasdair McLellan for i-D's The New Fashion Rebels Issue, no. 352, Summer 2018

Our pal Slowthai -- fresh from playing i-D’s WHP night alongside Pusha T and Flohio -- just released the visual for his new punk-inspired Mura Masa-produced single, Doorman, and it’s predictably good.

Marking a pleasing shift in direction for the 24-year-old Northampton rapper, the frenetic track is political to the core; rallying working class youth to speak up, rise up and fight injustice. "I was at some yard in Chelsea after a night out and I saw £4.5m paintings hanging on the wall and it made me sick,” Ty says. “I went to the studio the next day and wrote Doorman. Doorman, let me in the door.”

The music video is a trippy night out full of fights, neon lights and well, references to Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting. Swapping out The Worst Toilet In Scotland for a late night club bathroom, Slowthai deep dives into the loo after his trusty pack of cigarettes as the music warps around him. “Nicotine, can’t quit it,” indeed. Something of a film buff, the rebellious artist already referenced all the best horror films in last year’s music video for North Nights. Let's hope he keeps it up, because we want his take on all cult films and we want them now.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.