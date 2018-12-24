daily horoscopes: december 24, 2018

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for tips on how to move through this time with grace.



Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Beware of thinking in such strict black and white, today. Offer the benefit of the doubt before you go full savage on anyone for anything, right now. If you feel the need to lash out, ask yourself what insecurity in you is speaking the loudest instead of looking for somewhere to point the finger.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Do your best to be fully present with the people in front of you and their emotions without over-analyzing their origins or finding ways to avoid them, today. The sooner you become grounded and willing and able to commit to the moment, the faster it will be over and the less frequent these moments will occur.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

It’s not hard to find all of the reasons why something is bad or wrong, but taking the easy route also never got anyone anywhere miraculous. Try your best to find things to be grateful for in every situation and not obsess over the “bad.” If things could be better, try to find a way you can move them in that direction. Otherwise, accept them as they are and do you best not to add to fuel to the fire.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

It’s not a good day to try and reason or argue with people. Sometimes, agreeing to disagree really is the best thing you can do, if you are actually willing and able to let the situation go. Practice your patience and de-escalation skills, today. There’s no use in getting into a fight just because you can.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

If nothing makes sense right now, leave everything alone and just focus on your happiness in this moment. As cliche as it might sound, nothing is guaranteed. If you want things to be better, seek to make better choices each moment, ones that are a clear reflection of your standards and values, as well as your capacity, and nothing else.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It’s okay to not know, to take a rest, to be tired, and worn down. Just be clear about how you got here. Was it by overextending yourself, trying to prove something? Was it because you have been agreeing to things out of guilt? Whatever it is, recognize those behaviours as unsustainable and commit to doing better, right here and right now.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You are enough. That’s it. Don’t spend all of today trying to prove this to other people or concede your feelings so you don’t seem like “too much.” Just be you. Say what you feel needs to be said, do what needs to be done and the things that unfold from there will give you some important insight moving forward. But that’s it. There’s no need to walk on eggshells or shrink yourself. It’s your life.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you find yourself feeling misunderstood, today, you’re not alone. The more you try to explain yourself, the more frustrating and isolated you may feel. If you truly need to remedy a situation, find some kind of common ground to stand on and commit to being content with that place, at least for now.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The lines between “right” and “wrong’ are a little blurry, right now, and you’ll want to let people make their own mistakes. Your opinions and ideas are important, but not as important as people learning their lessons in ways that will actually stick for them. Try your best to employ support and encouragement without judgement or demands. The weight of other people’s decisions shouldn’t be on your shoulders, anyway.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Give your mind some room to breathe, today. Don’t try and force yourself to be “productive” or push yourself to perform for other people’s benefit. Spend as much time as you need alone, allowing your thoughts to pass through without them needing to be “useful,” “smart,” or “important.” It’s okay to just let yourself and others be, sometimes.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you have any trust issues, they may become inflamed, today. Try to keep yourself in check by disrupting any spiraling or obsession. If you need to, confront the issue and find out the truth. Otherwise, take the time you need to yourself to figure out what is really bothering you and how you can use those feelings to learn a lesson and strengthen your relationships.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Don’t let anyone tell you who you are, and give others the same space and courtesy for themselves. If the people around you are misreading you, examine how your behaviour as of late may have lead them to their conclusions. Use this information to help you move forward more aligned rather than allowing it to derail you or make you defensive or insecure.