opening ceremony skips nyfw to show at the new york city ballet

When the CFDA released its initial New York Fashion Week calendar in late December, a few notable names were absent. This is never normally cause for alarm, as more labels are always added over the intervening weeks (its most recent draft now includes Eckhaus Latta, praise be). But one of the biggest New York brands, Opening Ceremony, is absent for a reason. Earlier today, OC co-founders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon revealed they'd be showing off-schedule, staging a "unique event" at the New York City Ballet, on January 28 — about a week before the women's shows begin.

Though Lim and Leon typically present Opening Ceremony collections during NYFW, their shows are anything but routine. There was last season's politically charged (and celebrity-packed) Pageant of the People, 2013's Chloë Sevigny collaboration presented via silent protest at St. Mark's Church, and an original one-act play written by Jonah Hill and Spike Jonze, staged at the Metropolitan Opera House in 2014. Lately, the duo has been feeling particularly dance-y: the runway show for their Kenzo x H&M collaboration featured a riotous clash of dancers and drummers, and Opening Ceremony's spring/summer 16 show featured models "falling" in what was actually elaborate choreography by Justin Peck.

The New York City Ballet's Resident Choreographer and soloist will again work with Lim and Leon on this mysterious event. Peck is not only planning to present his new ballet, The Times Are Racing, he's also designed some of the dancer's streetwear-inflected looks with Leon. According to a release from the brand, these looks inspired the forthcoming spring 17 collection, which will be available to purchase the day after the event, on January 29. Until then, we'll be practicing our plies (and trying not to remember that hangnail scene in Black Swan).