of course 'hypekids' is now a thing

It's a good day to be a tiny hypebeast. Not only has Kimye released a second drop of that Calabasas-themed kids label, featuring customizable Yeezy Boost 350 V2s and the furry leopard slides that North West wore to her fourth birthday party, but popular sneakerhead site Hypebeast has launched a new vertical for mini people and I want everything. Like its parent site, Hypekids is a mix of lookbooks and hypebeast-related news. Though the best part might be the Instagram account, unless for some reason you don't like looking at photos of toddlers who are way cooler than you and probably skate better too. Evidently there is a market for this type of content — the @hypekids account has grown to 7,000 followers in one day, while the Yeezys have already sold out.

High-end childrenswear is definitely having a moment. Hypekids is currently plugging the latest drops from Dolce & Gabbana, BAPE, and French couture label Bonpoint. There's also a story on a genius new brand called Petit Pli, which creates clothes that expands to accommodate growth spurts, solving the problem of wasted clothing (and money.) Olivier Rousteing was actually inspired by North West to create his new Balmain Kids line — which features an embroidered dress that costs $6,425. (It's the second-most expensive dress on Balmain.com, following a handmade macrame mini that's on sale for $13,000.) By comparison, outfitting a toddler in Supreme x North Face feels pretty reasonable, even if the pieces don't magically grow when your child does.