nick knight dedicates an entire exhibition to kate moss

What's cooler than cool? Ice cold. And what's cooler than ice cold? Kate Moss. Whether it's posting 90s pictures of a young Kate Moss online and captioning with the word #mood or typing "Kate Moss Glastonbury" into Google when sorting out your big festival look, one thing is for certain: the world is still obsessed with Kate Moss. To celebrate, renowned photographer Nick Knight has launched an exhibition of unique works of art that mark SHOWstudio's longstanding collaborative relationship with the supermodel.

"I asked 30 of the world's best fashion illustrators to draw Kate's most iconic catwalk looks, all chosen specially by her, for the amazing designers she has worked with including McQueen, Galliano and Westwood," says Nick, "The result is a uniquely beautiful exhibition that shows the many exciting ways each artists sees the model who has come to symbolize what fashion means for a whole generation." These illustrations will be showcased alongside a selection of contemporary projects, fashion films, and gifs of Kate Moss, by Nick Knight himself. "It was such a pleasure to have the chance to look back on the incredible clothes I have worn on the catwalks and to see how these have inspired SHOWstudio's amazing selection of fashion illustrators," says Mossy, "it brings back many memories and feels like a fitting tribute to the wonderful designers I have worked with." What's not to love?

Moving Kate is on view through April 20, 2017.