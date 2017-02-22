About

    The VICEChannels

      fashion Tish Weinstock 22 February, 2017

      nick knight dedicates an entire exhibition to kate moss

      To celebrate his longstanding collaborative relationship with the supermodel, the renowned photographer has commissioned a series of illustrations documenting some of Mossy’s greatest catwalk looks.

      Gill Button

      What's cooler than cool? Ice cold. And what's cooler than ice cold? Kate Moss. Whether it's posting 90s pictures of a young Kate Moss online and captioning with the word #mood or typing "Kate Moss Glastonbury" into Google when sorting out your big festival look, one thing is for certain: the world is still obsessed with Kate Moss. To celebrate, renowned photographer Nick Knight has launched an exhibition of unique works of art that mark SHOWstudio's longstanding collaborative relationship with the supermodel. 

      Read: An intimate conversation with the supermodel success story of 1993, Kate Moss.

      Kelly Beeman

      "I asked 30 of the world's best fashion illustrators to draw Kate's most iconic catwalk looks, all chosen specially by her, for the amazing designers she has worked with including McQueen, Galliano and Westwood," says Nick, "The result is a uniquely beautiful exhibition that shows the many exciting ways each artists sees the model who has come to symbolize what fashion means for a whole generation." These illustrations will be showcased alongside a selection of contemporary projects, fashion films, and gifs of Kate Moss, by Nick Knight himself. "It was such a pleasure to have the chance to look back on the incredible clothes I have worn on the catwalks and to see how these have inspired SHOWstudio's amazing selection of fashion illustrators," says Mossy, "it brings back many memories and feels like a fitting tribute to the wonderful designers I have worked with." What's not to love?

      Unskilled Worker

      Moving Kate is on view through April 20, 2017.

      Credits

      Text Tish Weinstock

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, fashion, fashion news, kate moss, nick knight, moving kate, london exhibitions

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features