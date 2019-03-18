a$ap nast photographs his friends in his latest converse collection

Photography A$AP Nast.

A$AP Nast is a frequent collaborator with Converse — so regular, at this point, that he says he’s probably done “more fashion than music.” Which is very much to our benefit, obviously. His latest collection focuses on the Jack Purcell, perhaps the most universal shoe ever, which you’ll recognize from the toe cap which looks a bit like a smile. Nast took the classic and turned it into an outdoorsy sneaker, photographing it on his friends, in the woods (and in their studios), for i-D. Below, Deb Never, Rejjie Snow, and the Wedidit gang wear NST2, which drops March 22 and includes sweats, accompanied by Nast’s musings. “The silhouette is functional, durable. It’s intriguing… I wanted to craft a style that me and my team could wear every day, whatever way we like,” he says.

Credits

Photography Aidan Cullen and A$AP Nast

Words