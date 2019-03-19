daily horoscopes: march 19, 2019

The vibe of today may make us all feel a bit hazy and directionless.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for tools to help you stay grounded and purposeful.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Your feelings will be your best compass, today. When doing any task, ask yourself what emotions are arising and how you can use them to inform your next move. For this practice to be productive and lead you in the right direction, you will have to be able to quiet your mind, so as not to confuse feelings that arise from a negative thought with the way the task at hand is making you feel. It may seem like a tall order, but the potential in this practice is boundless.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Stay away from enforcing ideas of “right” and “wrong” on yours and other people’s actions, today. Search for nuance and empathy and remain curious instead of making assumptions or judgements. When you do this, the world and all of the people in it open up to you, and your vision to new opportunity for growth and expansion is clear. So, just try it and be willing to see where this practice takes you.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You have the difficult job of not mistaking avoidance for self-care, today. It will be easy to think that watching a show or eating excessively instead of focusing is helping you be productive when you are making the effort to be, but really, you are wasting time that could be spent actually regenerating your mind and body. Whenever you feel tempted to take a break or “give up,” today, give yourself a set amount of time to get your basic needs met and then get back to work, so you can face what you’re being avoidant about head-on.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

There is a strong, base-level of discomfort you will have to navigate, today, where nothing may seem “quite right” or to truly satisfy you. See what happens when you use this as an experiment to understand how you handle discomfort more deeply, and practice employing different coping mechanisms and ways to take your control back in any given situation. Today can either be a learning experience that you embrace or a very difficult lesson you learn through resistance, it’s up to you.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You may have a hard time keeping track of your thoughts and being able to say what you really mean, today. Things may come out more emotionally-charged, jumbled, or aggressive than you meant them to be. Practice truly thinking before you speak and take as much time as you need to communicate. This is also a great opportunity to ask more questions and gain a deeper understanding of people’s experience of you, which will bring you much closer to some and put distance between you and those that have no investment in your comfort or growth.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You have the option to take a more difficult route to get things done the “right” way, or use shortcuts with potential consequences to get what you want, today. These kinds of moral dilemmas give you the chance to grow and get to know yourself and your motivations better. Are you quick to make choices just to get something “over with,” or are you more invested in patience when you know it will pay off? The more honest and compassionate you are towards yourself, the better.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s your day to practice handling ambiguity. You usually run on clarity and efficiency, but there’s no clear channel for this way of working, right now. In order to make it through today, you will have to be more intentional about your pauses, learn when you need to stand down and receive and when it’s time to push. Get clear on how you define “pushing” and “receiving,” and how you want both to look in your life, right now, and today could be more productive and expansive than expected.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The only respite from the fog, today, will be to get really into your routines. Wash dishes, meditate, clean, bathe, etc. in ways that really make these things indulgent experiences, using the kinds of sounds, smells, textures, etc, that help you get lost in them. These moments of care and maintenance are your anchors. Let yourself be as proud of yourself for accomplishing these things as what is on your to-do list, because they are the foundation your strength to take on the other tasks grows from.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s time to invest more into whichever you have been neglecting in the process of bringing things to fruition and celebrating them once they do. If you have been working, working, working, take today to praise and acknowledge all of your hard work. Let this celebration help to fuel you as you continue on your path. If you’ve been more focused on the party end of things, it’s now time to get excited about dedicating your time and energy into awakening something new.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you’ve been too wrapped up in what other people think of you and your progress and the importance of your work, it is time to return to what you think and feel about where you’re at. What would your seven-year-old self think of you? Would last year’s you believe you are where you are now? What have you already accomplished that you feel proud and excited about, still? Allow yourself to be re-invigorated by your own self-love and admiration. It will carry you through this next chapter with more steadiness than anything else can or will.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

When you rely too much on the systems and ways of working that have come before you, you stifle your creativity, and create more opportunity for disappointment and “failure,” because you have too much to compare your process to. What would happen if you disregarded the philosophies and ideal routes to your destination that others have taken and created a new version that suits your own situation, capacity, and fantasies? There is little chance of reaching pre-determined “perfection,” today, so this alternate process is worth a shot.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

If you seem to get stuck on a specific topic or process, today, it is an indicator that some cycle associated with it is coming to an end in your life. Whatever hasn’t had flow in a while, and whatever is giving you trouble now, needs to be let go. Stability requires equal parts ease and challenge to be sustainable. Be willing to get rid of whatever has run its course, knowing that whatever is blocking your access to that old relationship, opportunity, etc, is the same thing that will provide you with something bigger and better when you’re ready.