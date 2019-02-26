spike lee directs a leather clad michael b. jordan for coach's latest film

Coach’s new film, Words Matter, is rather incredibly directed by Spike Lee — a (very) recent Oscar winner and eternal film hero. It also stars Michael B. Jordan, which is a boon for those of us who will only watch films he stars in. “Collaborating with the iconic Spike Lee on this short film for Coach was an inspirational experience,” says Jordan of the project, which sees him heroically traversing the desert on a motorbike. While in the wilderness, like Lee’s vision of a parable, he comes across stones written with negative words, and replaces them with positive ones. “Spike’s art has moved the cultural dial for decades. I’m proud of the powerful messaging of this film and to be working alongside a brand that cares about putting that narrative into the world as much as I do.” Lee directed and co-wrote the film with his children Satchel and Jackson Lee, who also directed a series of personal videos around the film, featuring themselves, artist Whisbe, and Nets player Spencer Dinwiddie, among others. The shorts speak to why words matter, and will be published to inspire people to post their own testimonials around the film’s core message. “It was truly a magical day working, shooting in the desert. Enjoy,” says Lee.