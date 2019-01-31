daily horoscopes: january 31, 2019

Today’s the last day of January and it’s time to get serious about what you’re committing to seeing through, this year.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for help solidifying what those things are and what the best execution might look like.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

One thing that can really get in your way, right now, is lack of specificity and focus. If you want to work on multiple projects, at least limit the type, location, or people you’re doing them with. When you spread yourself and your attention too thin, it’s a recipe for burnout and disaster. Hone in on what is really speaking to you, right now, and put the rest on the back burner or let it fall away, completely.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Be very strategic about how you spend your alone time, right now, Pisces. Limit time zoning out or trying to escape via television, substance use, or whatever else makes you lose sight of what you want to dedicate your time to. Your ideas need structure and help growing in the right direction. Figure out what kind of structures feel plausible for you to commit to and let their boundaries dictate what the rest of your life looks like, not the other way around.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Sometimes, you get so wrapped up in your speed and so focused on the finish line of a project that you forget to leave room for a little magic and whimsy. Whether it be the unfolding of a relationship, a work thing, getting a response about something important, etc, how can you loosen your grip on only seeing it and making it happen “your way”? How can you leave room for a little bit of the unexpected? This is your lesson for the day.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

What is required of you, right now, is discipline; dedication manifested in physically showing up and doing the work rather than just thinking about it and phoning it in. It’s a boots-on-the-ground kind of time, right now, Taurus. Get into it by making your down time, or even the work process if you can, as pleasurable and comfortable as possible, so you can go full-throttle.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Avoid the temptation of letting different information and possibilities disperse your energy, today. The best way to use today’s energy is to consistently find ways to connect everything back to a source, an idea, a lineage, or a belief of yours. All situations, projects, etc, become referential to the one concept or way of being you’re attached to maintaining and being consistent about. This will keep your feet on the ground, your head in the game, and give you the best chance at really making something happen.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

This time is all about collaboration, for you. Whatever you’re wanting to do, help, input, collaboration, etc, from other people will most likely play a huge part. Today, think about what your strengths and weaknesses are when it comes to working with other people, to be as prepared as you can be. Teaming up with other people can be difficult for you, but the growth you will experience from it, and the greater distance you will be able to go because of it, will be worth it.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you’ve been wanting to add a spiritual practice to your daily routine, now is a good time to start. It doesn’t have to be a Monday, the beginning of the year, or whatever other excuse people use to not start something now. As long as your investment is one that feels sustainable and interesting enough for you to want to explore, go for it now and deal with whatever obstacles you meet when you meet them.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Now is not the time to give in to what everyone else says is “right” or to let people tell you what to do. You need to make your own way. It’s the best way to learn lessons and take charge in your life. Let your intuition-what feels right in your body, mind and spirit-guide you and allow the relationships that it costs you fall away. The only people that should get your time and attention now are those that are willing to have your back, regardless of if your decisions “make sense” to them.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People might be expecting a lot from you, right now, and you do have more answers than most of us, but you are not obligated to share them. People who hound you for your help or expertise don’t care about your time or health. You have to be the one to put those things first. Make an effort to set clear boundaries with yourself about what and who you’ll indulge, today. You do not have to be the hero of anyone’s story. Let people fall, if they must, so they can learn to be that for themselves.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Trying to exert control or do things by force is not a good idea, right now. If you find yourself obsessed with doing something a specific way, or not being able to get over the little details, it’s time to take a break. Breathe, meditate, take a trip, find some way to relax into the moment and let go of your expectations of the future. It will all get done, but be mindful of the impact of the road you take to get there.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Rigidity is not really in your wheelhouse, but you’ve got to meet yourself halfway with how to find viable structure without losing yourself. There is too much to be done, right now, to just fly by the seat of your pants. There at least needs to be a clear end-goal or intention to reach for, and some sort of process for getting there. Figure out what kind of combination of structured and spontaneous works for you and execute, full speed ahead, Sag.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Why do anything if you don’t believe it’s going to work out? Anything you ever thought “well, it’s probably not going to work out, anyway” about might fall apart in some way, today. This will serve to shake you into realizing it’s level of importance to you. This experience will either remind you of the kind of faith and trust you need to have in it, or that you need to let it go and move on. Whatever it is, make sure you heed the lesson.