paris is aiming to be the world’s capital of sustainable fashion by 2024

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

The lack of sustainability in fashion is the industry’s dirty secret. Now, it’s a dirty secret that we’re at last bringing to light and tackling. After the news that the fashion industry contributes more pollution than the entire airline industry, more and more brands, labels, now, even cities, are making commitments to positive changes and fighting the good fight against global warming and, you know, the total destruction of the planet.

Most recently, Paris have outlined their plans to become a greener city and be the world’s capital of sustainable fashion. Over the next five years the city will implement steps from its “Paris Good Fashion” initiative, which calls on industry players within the city to embrace eco-conscious business practices.

The ultimate goal is to make Paris Fashion Week a cornerstone of sustainability within the industry. The announcement comes as the fashion world readies itself for another fashion month, and its culmination will coincide with the 2024 Olympic Games, also taking place in Paris.

Speaking an event yesterday to announce the beginning of the ambitious plan, Deputy Mayor of Paris Antoinette Guhl said: “Our role is to encourage creation while fighting against climate change, to continue production in France while protecting natural resources and to develop our industry while looking out for our artisans.”

“It’s our task to invent a new future for fashion.”

