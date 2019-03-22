tyrone and frank lebon release new photography book

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Photographer-filmmaker brothers Frank and Tyrone Lebon are releasing a new project inspired by The Beach Bum, the upcoming cinematic release from director Harmony Korine, a Vice Studios film in partnership with Neon. In a statement posted to Instagram, Tyrone announced that the duo had just finished the creation of Inside the Bum, complete with a sneak peek of the photo book itself.

A limited edition, the photo book is the culmination of Frank and Tyrone’s six weeks spent on the set of The Beach Bum, documenting the making of the film which stars Matthew McConaughey, Jonah Hill, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg and Zac Efron. The brothers were given total access, gaining behind-the-scenes insight to the Spring Breakers director’s filmmaking process.

The result of these six weeks back in October 2017 is a compilation of photographs, video stills, written diary entries, call sheets and vintage Florida tourist paraphernalia. It’s a part notebook, part documentary scrapbook of the brothers’ time on set with a director who has inspired them for many years,

Inside the Bum will be released at the end of April. You can order the photo book here if you like.

