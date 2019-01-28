daily horoscopes: january 28, 2019

The Moon is in Scorpio, today, giving us some intense energy and a discerning mind for the week.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for advice on how not to use this vibe as an excuse to nitpick or make yourself feel inadequate.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

There are sides of yourself that you hide from others that, if revealed, would add more depth and relatability to your social experience. It’s not about organizing a tell-all confession, but more about being willing to learn to trust. See how you can open yourself up, vulnerably, today in ways that allow others to hold space for you and share for themselves as well, if it feels right.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Relationships are very complicated, but they become even more difficult when you ignore the issues within them. Instead of going over an interaction or dynamic over and over in your head, but avoiding confrontation, decide that you’ll address your current needs and wants. This will give both of you and opportunity to understand where you’re at in your life and if you can help each other get where you want to go, or not.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Although consistency doesn’t always seem fun or exciting, it will feel better than usual, today. If you have been wanting to decisively commit to some kind of routine that has felt hard or out-of-reach in the past, today is a good day to strategize how to make a place for it in your life. Start by understanding what makes you stick with something, and use those incentives as the framework for how you’ll make this commitment sustainable for the long-term.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

It’s a good day to practice making things without expectation, today. You tend to be a perfectionist about your creative pursuits, but is not helping you get any closer to the kind of relationship you want to have with your creativity. Give yourself permission to make something “ugly” or “messy” today and sit with it. Life isn’t about perfection, and it will always be a losing battle to strive for it.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Some identities that you once thought were forever may start to change, now. Know that this is ok and is, in fact, an important part of the human evolutionary process. As long as you understand where the shifts are stemming from and feel in alignment with their direction, try your best to embrace this transition period with as much self-compassion and open-mindedness as you can.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Writing and conversation with people you trust will feel more satisfying than usual to you, today. Use these spaces as tools to understand what season of life you’re in right now, so that you can embrace it. The more you go through life without intention, the more “unintentional” mistakes will occur, and the more you will waste your time with things that aren’t growing you. Right now, commitment to clarity is key.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

It will be hard not to indulge in food and pretty things in an effort to make yourself feel good, today. Know that these things rarely create a lasting impact, and that allowing them to maintain a place in your life as vices can create unhealthy patterns. Try and opt for listening to a motivational song or podcast, moving your body, phoning a friend, or putting yourself in a new environment, instead. You deserve to feel good, but a cost-benefit analysis of what you use to help you get there is just as necessary, right now.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Don’t put so much stock into every thought that passes through your mind. Your emotions are easily affected by your environment and the way that other people see you, today. Do your best to surround yourself with continuous validation and understanding, and promptly remove yourself from situations that require you to “prove” yourself. You don’t owe anybody anything.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s hard not knowing if what you’re doing right now will pay off for you, or not, but don’t let what may or may not happen in the future keep you from being fully where you are. All you can ever do is give everything your best and know that if that isn’t enough, it probably wasn’t meant to be. The only way to give something its best chance at success is to be fully committed to the course and leave what happens in the future for your future self to deal with.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You tend to enjoy doing things solo. That way, any success, or failure, you can take responsibility for. But learning how to involve other people in your visions and ask for help when you need it is an important lesson to be learning, right now. Take stock of all you are involved in. How could some tasks be delegated, or the reach or depth of a project expanded by including other hands and opinions? Get a plan together and then begin to reach out.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Any issues at work that you haven’t addressed may really get to you, today. Be cognizant of how you choose to address this. Emotions are running high and may make an irrational decision, that will affect your stability later, seem like the best option. It’s not. Instead, take note of how you’re feeling and use this information as fuel to create a plan to either address or release yourself from the position you’re in as soon as you find a viable option to transition into.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Regurgitating and acting on the same old beliefs and ideas won’t get you anywhere new. How can you introduce and integrate some new tools and ideologies into your repertoire, today? Or, how can you find new ways to express old ideas? You need to challenge yourself to step outside of your comfort zone in order to grow, Capricorn. Lean in to the discomfort.