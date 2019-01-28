what was timothée chalamet reading during the sag awards?
We hope it's the script for 'Call Me By Your Name 2.'
Still from Call Me By Your Name.
Last night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Timothée Chalamet followed up his Golden Globes look, the black, bedazzled Louis Vuitton harness, with a pair of Celine leather pants fresh off the runways of Paris. The hottest actor on the planet and i-D cover star was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Beautiful Boy, a category he was notably left out of when it comes to this year’s Oscar nominations. However, neither of these impressive feats proved to be the most viral Timmy moment of the night. It was, in fact, a photo of him reading, with the caption: “What's Timothée Chalamet reading at the #SAGAwards?”
Hmm. Was it a script? An SAT study guide? A coloring book? The children’s menu? A love letter from Harry Styles? The Kama Sutra? Alas, according to Entertainment Weekly, Timmy was just reading the evening’s program — we were hoping it was the script for Call Me By Your Name 2.