beyoncé’s new Netflix doc takes us behind-the-scenes of her iconic Coachella performance

Almost a year to the day of Beyoncé’s epic performance at Coachella, a.k.a. Beychella, Netflix has blessed us with a teaser trailer for her upcoming documentary Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé, which will detail how the history-making set went down. Not only was Bey the first black woman to ever headline the festival, but she reunited Destiny’s Child and was joined on stage by Jay-Z and Solange.

According to Netflix, the documentary is “an in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement.” After all, Beychella was a masterclass in black college life, an education in black expression, and a retrospective of her illustrious career.

“I told Beyonce that I was afraid that the predominantly white audience at Coachella would be confused by all of the black culture and Black college culture because it was something that they might not get,” her mother Tina Knowles said. However, Beychella captivated audiences around the world. And the good news is, we only have to wait nine days to get in formation and relive it. Homecoming airs April 17, on Netflix.