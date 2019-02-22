watch the first trailer for jordan peele’s ‘twilight zone’ reboot

Let’s be honest, we get excited about everything Jordan Peele does. Ever since the Key and Peele actor made the leap to filmmaker with his spectacular debut Get Out, he’s been one of the most exciting voices in film. Not content with the huge buzz around his latest horror, Us, the director is also updating eerie 1950’s classic The Twilight Zone. And the first trailer has just dropped.

Posted on Twitter yesterday, the reimagining of one of the more iconic shows of all time is suitably mysterious (it’s literally The Twilight Zone), but features an impressive cast. Starring Adam Scott, Steven Yeun, Greg Kinnear, Kumail Nanjiani and Taissa Farmiga, to name but a few, Peele’s reboot is billed as an anthology series, and will be shown on CBS All Access in the US.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.