new year, new you, straight up!

Harry, 17, student

What are you wearing? Comme t-shirts, these gnarly Disney jeans that my girlfriend got me, and some beat up Vans. How is your 2017 going? It's going well. I'm taking it easy before I go back to school. What are you looking forward to this year? Finishing school. Preparing for the next big chunk of my life. Doing more creative stuff like music. What did you leave behind in 2016? Not much. I'm less focused on material things than I was last year. Nothing wrong with material things, but I felt like they played way too big of a role in my life. Did you make any new year's resolutions? My resolution for this year is just to focus more on the stuff I enjoy, like making music and seeing friends. I'm going to try to enjoy the year as much as possible and not let it slip away. Letting days and weeks move right past you is way too easy. How are you trying to make things better? I think if I stick to my resolution and really try to focus on doing creative things, I'll get a lot out of 2017.

Nathalie, 24, comedian

What are you wearing? Top by Black Weirdos, skirt from NY Joe Exchange, and my bag is a Brick and Mortar collab with Paranoid Times. How do you describe yourself? Not a successful comedian. How is your 2017 going? My student loan just went up 2.7 percent so yeah, not great. What are you looking forward to this year? The rise of the machines. What are you hopeful about? I'm hopeful that Rick and Morty season 3 will be released this year.

James Ashley, 16, student

What are you wearing? Big pink pants, a yellow tee shirt with a bedazzled Jesus Christ, and a big pink shirt over the top. How would you describe your style? Bits and bobs from my grandparents cupboards. How is your 2017 going? The year so far hasn't been too bad, pretty good. Overall verdict, good year so far. What are you looking forward to this year? Looking forward to filling this big ol' noggin with knowledge! What did you leave behind in 2016? All my excess emotional baggage and stress, so I can enter a new year, a new me. Did you make any new year's resolutions? My resolution was to live, love, and laugh. I haven't learned to love yet. How are you trying to make things better in 2017? By learning to love.

Misha, 27

What are you wearing? Everything from is from the opp shop [thrift store]. Describe yourself? A giggly shy boy. How is your 2017 going? It's low key. What are you looking forward to this year? Making. What are you hopeful about? Life. What did you leave behind in 2016? Me.

Don Pham, 20, waiter

What are you wearing? Fuct bowling shirt, corduroy pants, and a leather bum bag. How is your 2017 going? Pretty ugly. What are you looking forward to this year? The Han Solo movie, about Han Solo! What are you hopeful about? Better memes. How are you trying to make things better in 2017? Turn my friends into family and family into friends.

Bella, 17, student

What are you wearing? Vintage top, cop.copine skirt, my One Stars and a visor! How is your 2017 going? Too early to tell! What are you looking forward to this year? Graduating, lol. What are you hopeful about? Growing in all aspects! What did you leaving behind in 2016? A lot of things: bad hair days, bad skin days, being broke — you name it. Did you make any new year's resolutions? My resolution was get shit done! Does having read a book count? How are you trying to make things better in 2017? By spreading positivity and love, you feel?

Seriah Steel, 18

What are you wearing? White T shirt, Dickies, and yellow sunnies. How are you feeling about 2017? 2016 sucked! So I'm glad that's over. Did you make a new year's resolution? No, but I probably should have. Would you have kept it? No.

Indie, 17, student

What are you wearing? A vintage shirt, brown pants, docs, 50s sunnies, and my favorite Guess backpack. Describe yourself? Draco Malfoy with a pinch of Hermione. Are you the kind of person to get excited by the new year? Not really! Do you believe in resolutions? Not in recent years. Did you ever keep them? Never, hence why I don't bother anymore. So you didn't make one this year? No, but I'd be happy to survive the year and make it to Europe for Christmas.