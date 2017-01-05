new genuary: introducing pani paul

Pani Paul, 29

Tell me a bit about yourself and where you grew up?

I grew up in a small town in Australia called Byron Bay. It was once a hippie utopia where many Europeans migrated to in the 70s and 80s to seek simpler lives. Now it is just another booming tourist destination with overpriced food and paid parking.

How did you get into photography?

I had a great teacher in high school who was very encouraging. My friends and I used drive up and down the coast looking for waves and I would take a camera that the school let me borrow. I think it was a Pentax k-1000

What is it about the medium that appeals most?

It's heavy, expensive, and impractical.

How and where did you learn your craft?

I learned in high school and then went to college in Melbourne.

Is a degree necessary to pursue a career in photography?

Not at all.

Who or what inspires you?

I get most inspired from films.

How would you describe your overall aesthetic?

I try to keep things clean and simple.

What's been your career highlight so far?

Publishing the book Mile End with Palm* Studios. The response from the book was amazing.

Who would you most like to shoot?

The Cast of Down by Law during filming in 1986.

Who is the photographer whose work you most admire?

Hard to answer. But I always come back to Paul Strand.

Where in the world would you most like to photograph?

Georgia and Armenia.

Where do you go to feel creatively inspired?

I'm most inspired when I am not thinking about photography. Just being outside and observing. Sounds cliché but but seeing light hit something in an interesting way gets me pretty excited.

Who would you most like to collaborate with?

Jim Jarmusch.

What are you working on right now?

Working on a new publication with Lola Paprocka and Brian Kanagaki.

What are you most excited about for 2017?

Hopefully publishing some more personal work.

What are your new year's resolutions?

Stay motivated and take more pictures.

Finish this sentence: New year, new....

Hair cut?

What do you stand for?

Stay true to yourself but don't be too proud to change.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

Own a daylight studio with my partner somewhere close to the beach and live from taking pictures of stones and trees.

panipaul.com

