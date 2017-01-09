new genuary: introducing lusha alic

Styling Erika Bowes and Yuki Haze. Makeup Lillie Russo. Model Alana Derksen.

Lusha Alic, 23

Tell me a bit about yourself and where you grew up?

I'm a female image and film maker, specializing in fashion. I was born and grew up in a small town in Slovenia, and moved to London at 18 years old looking for a more thrilling life.

How did you get into photography?

After primary school, I wasn't really sure of what I wanted, so I followed the steps of my older sister. I joined the same art school that she was going to and randomly selected photography as my field of study.

What is it about the medium that appeals most?

Freedom of self-expression.

Styling Smin Smith. Model Lily Newmark.

How and where did you learn your craft?

I studied general photography at secondary school for design and photography in Ljubljana, where I got my Photographic Technician Diploma and continued my studies in London's College of Fashion. After finishing my fashion photography degree I also participated in a short online course, Photography Mastered with Nick Knight.

Is a degree necessary to pursue a career in photography?

I don't think it's necessary; you might have a degree, but no actual talent, drive, or enough passion to pursue the career.

Who or what inspires you?

Everything in which I find beauty or things that makes me feel something.

Styling Smin Smith. Model Lily Newmark.

How would you describe your overall aesthetic?

Dark and sensual?

What's been your career highlight so far?

Having my work exhibited at the first Photo Vogue Festival in Milan, amongst many amazing upcoming talents as well as established fashion photographers.

What are you most excited about for 2017?

I'm excited for all the unexpected things that are about to happen.

How will you welcome in the new year?

I'll try to welcome it in a positive mindset.

Styling Lucy Isobel Bonner. Make-up and Hair Izzy Cammareri.

What are your New Year's resolutions?

Make shit happen.

Finish this sentence: New year, new...

Memories.

What are you working on right now?

I'm mainly focusing on a few personal images and short-film projects alongside some of the commissioned work.

What do you stand for?

Love, self-belief, and having an open mind.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

My hope would consist of a better future with more opportunities and less 'exposure bullshit' type of work for all struggling young artists, including myself.

Styling Lucy Isobel Bonner. Makeup and Hair Izzy Cammareri.

Styling Aisha Nova. Makeup Jihye Sim. Hair Chloe Alice Frieda. Model Pippa Melody.

Styling Lucy Isobel Bonner. Make-up and Hair Izzy Cammareri.

Styling Aisha Nova. Makeup Jihye Sim. Hair Chloe Alice Frieda. Model Isabel.