new genuary: introducing lola paprocka

Lola Paprocka, 32

Tell me a bit about yourself and where you grew up?

I'm a London-based photographer and curator. I run a publishing house and platform called Palm Studios and curate and co-ordinate IPF LDN (Independent Photography Festival). I'm originally from Poland and I moved to UK in my late teens.

How did you get into photography?

My mom gave me her old Zenit camera. I took it on my first trip to Australia in 2010 and have been taking pictures ever since.

What is it about the medium that appeals most?

I shoot mainly on medium format and occasionally 35mm film cameras. I quite like that it's not instant and you have to wait for your film to be developed.

How/where did you learn your craft?

I'm a self-taught photographer and over the past couple of years, I've been taking it a bit more seriously and have learned considerably more while collaborating with my partner who also happens to be a photographer.

Is a degree necessary to pursue a career in photography?

I don't think so. Quite a lot of artists that I admire most never studied photography or fine art.

Who or what inspires you?

I take the majority of my pictures while traveling, so I suppose the change of perspective, surroundings, new people, and movies.

How would you describe your overall aesthetic?

My images are quite natural, not posed or styled.

What's been your career highlight so far?

I pretty much sold out of my first book Blokovi: Novi Beograd, which I self-published a few months ago. To my surprise it also won the Unveild Photo Book Award 2016.

What are you most excited about for 2017?

New publication and IPF festival in London in May!

What are your New Year's resolutions?

I'm not really big on New Year resolutions... but maybe work out more?

What are you working on right now?

I'm working on a new publication with Pani Paul and Brian Kanagaki.

What do you stand for?

Truth.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

Make Palm* Studios a bigger publishing house and promote new talent with exhibitions and books.

Who would you most like to shoot?

Rossy de Palma.

Who is the photographer whose work you most admire?

I love Jan Kempenaer's work and more recently, I'm a big fun of Torbjorn Rodland.

Where in the world would you most like to photograph?

Mongolia and Greenland.

Where do you go to feel creatively inspired?

I go traveling if I can; otherwise I go for a long walk.

Who would you most like to collaborate with?

Gentlewoman.