new genuary: introducing ian kenneth bird

Ian Kenneth Bird, 25

Tell us about yourself and where you grew up.

I grew up in the Midlands, went to university in the North, and then moved to London three years ago.

How did you get into photography?

Initially through friends and studying, but I didn't really know how or what I wanted to shoot until after I graduated.

What is it about the medium that appeals most to you?

It's a very social practice. I tend to shoot people repeatedly and build a friendship with them over time.

How and where did you learn your craft?

I'm predominantly self-taught. My university education was more about why we took pictures, not how.

Is a degree necessary to pursue a career in photography?

Not at all. It differs between people, but it's certainly not crucial.

How would you describe your overall aesthetic?

Honest.

Who or what inspires you?

Growing up skateboarding has provided a lot of inspiration for my work so far.

What's been your career highlight so far?

Self-publishing and exhibiting a series of personal work, then seeing it stocked in my favorite bookshops.

Who would you most like to shoot?

Ali Boulala circa 2002.

Who is the photographer whose work you most admire?

Mark Steinmetz for his documentary work, Ari Marcopoulos for his productivity.

Where in the world would you most like to photograph?

I'd love to go back to New York and shoot a body of personal work.

Where do you go to feel creatively inspired?

Anywhere.

Who would you most like to collaborate with?

My friends.

What are you working on right now?

A follow up to Don't Know What I Want But I Want It Now.

What do you stand for?

Simplicity. I prefer images to be honest and accessible rather than over contextualized.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

To publish another book and to travel more.