new genuary: introducing fanny latour-lambert

Fanny Latour-Lambert, 23

Tell us a bit about yourself and where you grew up?

I'm a female photographer, I was born in the south of France but I grew up in Paris.

Stylist Lindsey Horniak. Models Adeline Jouan, Paul Barge, and Augustin Lampreia.

How did you get into photography?

One day, aged 14, I had the opportunity to try a reflex camera, and I got completely obsessed with the idea of owning one and shooting pretty much anything. After endless negotiations with my parents, I got my first very amateur reflex camera at 15. I haven't stopped shooting since. I could go on and on forever about what it made me feel, how it got me so curious and craving more, but it's a long story!

What is it about the medium that appeals most?

There are probably as many reasons as there are photographers out there. I'd say that what appealed to me was the fact that you have to work with what reality gives you, and how interesting human interactions can get.

How/where did you learn your craft?

I mostly learned by myself, Googling whatever question I wondered about. I shot a LOT. I think from age 15 till my graduation at 17, there was not a single week when I wasn't shooting and practicing and trying new things. I think I also learned a lot by making mistakes and understanding them, or discovering new things by accident. It was led by curiosity, and I was never fully satisfied, I was always digging further.

Stylist Madeleine Ostlie. Model Leo Topalov.

To pursue a career in photography do you feel like a degree is necessary?

Today I'm not sure it's relevant anymore. Career-wise, what you need is to be good at what you do. Being good at what you do is not about doing great things by yourself when nobody's watching, it's about being also good with 20 people on set, working it out with all the potential third party/client constraints, and not losing track of where you were going in the first place, when everybody has a different thing to say! Being able to find and preserve your identity and deal with a client are the most important things. A solid client list is more likely to get you jobs than a degree in my opinion. It shows that you are not only good, but that you can deliver, and this is what clients will expect from you.

Who or what inspires you?

I am very inspired by movies, images in motion of any kind, actors. How do you express an emotion that is not necessarily there in the first place? How do you make people feel? I am also very inspired by street photography, Cristina Garcia Rodero, Koudelka, Diane Arbus, and so many other great eyes out there. I love realness and expression in pictures, movies, paintings!

How would you describe your overall aesthetic?

What I like the most are images that feel out of time. They could have been taken now or in the past.

Stylist Madeleine Ostlie. Model Leo Topalov.

What's been your career highlight so far?

It's impossible to pick one highlight, because it might be on the tiniest job that you end up meeting that one person who will become very important to you and your work!

What are you most excited about for 2017?

2016 to be over.

How are you welcoming the new year?

I just hope it's not going to be as dark as the previous year.

Stylist Simon Pylyser. Grooming Rimi Ura. Model Erik Van Gils.

What are your new year's resolutions?

More dedication to everything, enjoying better red wine.

Finish this sentence:

New year, new... iPhone, I guess.

What are you working on right now?

Final retouches on my last editorials that I am very excited about, and casting couples for a personal project.

Stylist Simon Pylyser. Grooming Laure Dansou. Model Hugo Puvion.

What do you stand for?

I'm French so I love to stand for things. I stand for so many things. I stand for women. I stand for respect and humanity. I stand for sharing your knowledge with those around you. I even stand for cutting cheese the right way.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

I'm going to be too political. I'll just say I hope for the best.

Eliot Sumner.