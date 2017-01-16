new genuary: introducing clara balzary

Clara Balzary, 28
Tell me a bit about yourself and where you grew up?
I was born and raised in Los Angeles, California — with little stints in Canada and Australia, where my parents are from. I studied photography in New York, but finally moved back to the paradise of California once I finished.
How did you get into photography?
I have been taking photographs since I was kid. I have a million photos I took on an old Nikon of my cats in elementary school! I documented everything throughout my adolescence as well, and spent most high school lunches printing in the darkroom. My mother worked in catering, and I always went to photoshoots with her and thought it was the most magical profession of all time. She catered during the heyday of 90s fashion photography! I stole a lot of polaroids.
What is it about the medium that appeals most? How and where did you learn your craft?
I love film photography. I definitely studied the technical aspects of it a ton of school, but learned the most assisting and interning for others. I love working in the darkroom almost more than shooting.
Is a degree necessary to pursue a career in photography?
No.
Who or what inspires you?
California, cowgirls, LIFE magazine, bookstores, teenagers, and contact sheets.
How would you describe your overall aesthetic?
I always aim for a feeling of optimism, authenticity in color, and light, so hopefully that comes through!
What's been your career highlight so far?
Shooting Lil Yachty and hanging out with Coach K was incredible!
What are you most excited about for 2017?
Personal work and American activism.
Finish this sentence: New year, new… America.
What are you working on right now?
I have some really fun editorials to finish the year with.
What do you stand for?
Power to the people.
What are your hopes and dreams for the future?
I really hope to make meaningful work that is able to combine strict aestheticism with relevant content.
