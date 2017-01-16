new genuary: introducing clara balzary

About

      Another year, another fresh batch of exciting young talent. Throughout the month of January we will be introducing the photographers set to define 2017. Capturing the world around them and interpreting it through the prism of their own experiences, each photographer has their own story to tell, and a unique way of telling it.

      Clara Balzary, 28

      Tell me a bit about yourself and where you grew up?
      I was born and raised in Los Angeles, California — with little stints in Canada and Australia, where my parents are from. I studied photography in New York, but finally moved back to the paradise of California once I finished.

      How did you get into photography?
      I have been taking photographs since I was kid. I have a million photos I took on an old Nikon of my cats in elementary school! I documented everything throughout my adolescence as well, and spent most high school lunches printing in the darkroom. My mother worked in catering, and I always went to photoshoots with her and thought it was the most magical profession of all time. She catered during the heyday of 90s fashion photography! I stole a lot of polaroids.

      What is it about the medium that appeals most? How and where did you learn your craft?
      I love film photography. I definitely studied the technical aspects of it a ton of school, but learned the most assisting and interning for others. I love working in the darkroom almost more than shooting.

      Is a degree necessary to pursue a career in photography?
      No.

      Who or what inspires you?
      California, cowgirls, LIFE magazine, bookstores, teenagers, and contact sheets. 

      How would you describe your overall aesthetic?
      I always aim for a feeling of optimism, authenticity in color, and light, so hopefully that comes through!

      What's been your career highlight so far?
      Shooting Lil Yachty and hanging out with Coach K was incredible!

      What are you most excited about for 2017?
      Personal work and American activism.

      Finish this sentence: New year, new… America. 

      What are you working on right now?
      I have some really fun editorials to finish the year with.

      What do you stand for?
      Power to the people.

      What are your hopes and dreams for the future?
      I really hope to make meaningful work that is able to combine strict aestheticism with relevant content. 

