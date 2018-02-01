exclusive: rock’n’roll queen juliette lewis stars in the new acne studios campaign

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Acne Studios has never been one to blend quietly into the background, so it makes sense that for its new spring/summer 18 campaign the brand chose to shoot Juliette Lewis, the cinematic and musical antithesis of a wallflower.

“Acne studios is loud, Juliette’s loud”, founder Jonny Johansson told i-D. “We created this character together and it turned out really cool!”

The brand’s new campaign, shot by Talia Chetrit and styled by Vanessa Reid, is a celebration of strong women, so the actress and musician was an obvious choice. “We asked her to create her own new character for the shoot, wherever she felt that the collection and collaboration with Talia took her,” said Jonny.

“For the spring/summer 18 collection I was thinking cinematically,” he continues. “They’re all these amazing strong female characters who have a lot of things to think about other than fashion and they all look incredible. They were the starting point from which the collection grew. Juliette has played several roles that characterize the mood of the collection. She has an amazing energy.”