the first campaign for proenza schouler's pswl is a vivid ode to brooklyn

Proenza Schouler’s reinvention continues apace. Their last mainline collection saw Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez return to New York with a celebration of denim. The most utilitarian of fabrics was treated in a myriad of ways, from stiff blazers to relaxed, cutaway dresses, giving both the effect of choice and the understanding that Proenza is a ‘pick your own adventure’ kind of label — real women need choices (especially New York women). Their PSWL line similarly pulses with energy, and for the campaign they enlisted photographer Ethan James Green, he of the studied black and white compositions, to shoot in color. Part one of the collection, styled by i-D’s Carlos Nazario, features models including Sasha Pivovarova and Meghan Collison, who have been part of the Proenza Schouler lineup since they started.

"We wanted something honest and authentic, photographically speaking, that spoke to how many of the women around us dress in their everyday lives, yet coupled with a kind of personal strength, intensity, and non-conformity that always seems to resonate with us,” say Jack and Lazaro of the campaign, which was shot in Brooklyn. “The collection derives much of its language from elements found throughout the history of the main line but rendered in a much more straightforward and accessible way."

The collection, which features some particularly nice tie-dye, is available for purchase now on Proenza Schouler’s website.