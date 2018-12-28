daily horoscopes: december 28, 2018

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for insight on how you can use the lively energy to your advantage, today.



Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have overcome so many obstacles this year, and that’s definitely something to celebrate. Appreciating the view is what keeps you motivated to keep climbing the mountain. Take today to really let all of the growth in your leadership skills, boundaries, and trust in yourself settle in, and give you reason to keep moving forward.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Sometimes you do things because you think they’re a worthy cause or because it’s something you’re confident in, not because it’s what really lights your fire. Now is a good time to experience new things that invoke a childlike wonder and a vulnerability that you don’t often indulge. Best case, you’ll be able to dedicate yourself to honing these new skills and applying them to something big in the New Year, but the intention is just to have fun and explore.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

It can be tiring to keep guessing what people want from you, and it can get in the way of you showing up for yourself. Before the new year starts, seek clarity and common ground in your close relationships. Go over expectations, divulge what you love about that relationship, and maybe suggest something you want to work on. Healthy, reciprocal relationships will encourage true, honest growth in you that you’ll be grateful to have initiated before the New Year picks up speed.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Your passion and interest in something can really sweep you off of your feet, if you let it. This year, carve out set times, every day, week or month, that are dedicated to exploring what you’re passionate about. Creating these containers will allow you to consistently self-express while eliminating the dilemma of whether you need to drop everything else just to feel like you can fully engage.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

The last few months have been a whirlwind of trial and error. Now, it’s time to be honest with yourself about what has and has not been working. I know change is hard for you, but does that mean you will hide from the potential of your own growth forever? Try to take baby steps in whatever direction has presented the most promise recently and commit to just seeing where it takes you.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Relationships aren’t easy, but where else do humans learn more about themselves? Today, allow yourself to embrace the mistakes you’ve made in your relationships in the past year. Examine what you’ve learned and how it has changed you. Be proud of yourself. Then, get specific about the kind of partner, co-worker, sibling, etc, that you want to be, now and in the future, and make a plan for how you will continue to step up to the challenge of owning your sh*t and pushing yourself to keep growing into these roles.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

There are very few people who truly know you. The distance and lack of vulnerability can feel powerful day-to-day, but really isolating when things get hard or you have something to share. Think about how you can begin to peel back some of your layers and allow the people in your life to truly see you. Divest from the need to have them “approve” of or identify with everything that you are. The goal is just to feel a little more free and increase the depth of your connections.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Passion is your middle name, but you sometimes lead yourself astray in terms of where you invest it. You have to be the one to set the boundaries as to what gets this life-giving energy from you and what doesn’t deserve it. We both know it’s easier to do this before something comes along that enamors you. Do this work now, and write these new parameters down somewhere you can look back on them for when you need a reminder to keep the path.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today is a good day to do something spontaneous. Something that creates space between you and anything that’s stressing you, stumping you, or that is mundane, boring, or monotonous (you may need to turn off your phone, for this one). This kind of energy, that embraces presence and exploration, is an important tool to have in your belt for 2019, but it isn’t something that comes naturally to you, so begin to build that muscle now and have fun doing it.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

No one has control over you, or is better or worse than you. Try to find other ways to categorize behavior that eliminates hierarchy and instead is centered around your capacity and personal preference. The more you give yourself permission to make decisions from these places, that give you autonomy and place the importance on who you are and how you feel rather than what someone else is or isn’t, the more confident and truly in control you will become.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

There is potential to make true progress in loving yourself just as much as you love the people you’ve invited into your life, today. It’s just a matter of deciding that you commit to this process, each moment. Because love is a moment-by-moment choice. Commit to redirecting every pessimistic idea or vision of yourself to something full of love and encouragement, today, to really kick your self-love process into high gear and get an idea of what a life-long commitment to this journey looks and feels like.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s a good day to work on your consistency. Take a look at all you have been unable to routinely show up for. Are those things still important to you? Do you want to recommit to these things? If so, create a system of accountability and reward to help you through the process of keeping your word. If you realize your priorities may not be aligned with these tasks or people anymore, it may be time for some hard conversations and ruthless clearing so that you can focus in on what really matters.