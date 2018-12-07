We asked a handful of our favorite photographers to look back at 2018 and remember it through the photographs they took. From i-D contributions to personal pictures of friends, family and strangers on the street, this is Sabrina Santiago: My Year in Photos.

Photographer and NYU graduate Sabrina Santiago likes to bridge the gap between reality and fantasy in her work. She first caught our attention earlier this year with On Hair, a captivating photo series that contemplated cultural identity. "While it’s a mix of anxiety and excitement for the 24-48 hour period once I drop off a roll of film, I don’t think I could ever live without that feeling,” she told i-D back in September. With her work featured by the likes of Vogue, CR Fashion Book and W, at 22 years old Sabrina is already picking up a lot of noise online.

1.

The Williamsburg bridge is one of my most cherished places in New York City. This walk definitely feels like part of my year.

2.

An outtake of Kemi for ASOS. The location of the shoot was in a huge antique lighting warehouse, it was a dream.

3.

My favorite street encounter this year -- meeting activist Frances Goldin. What a woman!

4.

I was affirmed looking through my archive that I have a fascination with doubles. These are two from this year.

5.

I scouted Camille in the West Village and she instantly reminded me of Botticelli’s Birth of Venus so I tried to create my own version of it with her.

6.

I thought about making this picture since the beginning of the year. After scouting Camille and coordinating getting into my neighbor’s apartment, the day we finally shot the light was perfect.

7.

I worked with Polaroid Originals for my series On Hair for the release of their new One Step + camera. The double exposure feature is incredible.

8.

One of my favorite images from my series On Hair of Akua.

9.

From my trip to Mexico this summer, a beautiful day spent in a cenote.

10.

I spent much of my year documenting various subjects on my roof during different times of day and seasons. This one feels like summer.

11.

I always enjoy photographing artists and Alice Lancaster is a painter whose career I’ve followed for a while. Her self portraits are one of my favorite aspects of her work.

12.

Working with Dolce Vita on their project A New York Gaze was one of my highlights of the year.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.